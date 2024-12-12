Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Citigroup

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 2,800 ($35.72) to GBX 2,500 ($31.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,005.71 ($25.59).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 69.50 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,693.50 ($21.60). The company had a trading volume of 5,409,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,232. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,522 ($19.42) and a one year high of GBX 2,425 ($30.94). The firm has a market cap of £16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,880.51, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,797.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,923.28.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

