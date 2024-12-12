Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Citigroup

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 2,800 ($35.72) to GBX 2,500 ($31.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,005.71 ($25.59).
View Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Stock Performance
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.