Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in AON were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $362.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.18. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

