Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88. 7,386,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,250,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,716.40. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,161. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $2,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 48.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 428,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

