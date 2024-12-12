ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $67.23 Million

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $67.23 million and $15.37 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,079.62 or 0.99612029 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,412.25 or 0.98954347 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Token Profile

ArbDoge AI launched on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $14,144,232.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

