Arcellx’s (ACLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -122.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $134,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,502.95. The trade was a 68.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,393 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcellx by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Arcellx by 50.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

