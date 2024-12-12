Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.23. The company has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.