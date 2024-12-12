Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

