Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,173,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,924,091,000 after acquiring an additional 635,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,213,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,074,000 after purchasing an additional 204,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 25.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,934,000 after buying an additional 2,152,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,208,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,397,000 after buying an additional 243,061 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $199.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.37.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

