Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Insider Activity at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 195,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $29,376.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,712,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,878.90. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 698,305 shares of company stock worth $104,299.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79.

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.