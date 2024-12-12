Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 1,412,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,642,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.31.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

