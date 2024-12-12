Arora Ashish Sells 21,250 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,067,540. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $352,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 54,839 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $290,098.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 366.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

