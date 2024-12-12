Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.22 ($3.39) and last traded at €3.15 ($3.32), with a volume of 2044743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.12 ($3.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

