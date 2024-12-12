Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 87857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,496.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,090. This trade represents a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $128,398.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,675.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,377 shares of company stock valued at $682,356. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

