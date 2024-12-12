Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 93,752 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,454,000 after buying an additional 114,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 476.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,079,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

