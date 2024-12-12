Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New $21.41 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,406,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

