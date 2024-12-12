Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

