Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 463,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

PG stock opened at $170.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

