Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,029,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 7.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $605.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $481.07 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $588.43 and its 200 day moving average is $561.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.