Arvest Bank Trust Division Takes $469,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 247,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $798.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $837.49 and its 200-day moving average is $871.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $758.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

