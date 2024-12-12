Arvest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $442.40 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.00 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

