Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 436914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARVN

Arvinas Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arvinas by 29.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arvinas by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.