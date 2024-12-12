Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 48.36%.

In related news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,188.74. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 193.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 610.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

