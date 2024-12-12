AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.98. 1,347,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,499,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. This represents a 16.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 141.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

