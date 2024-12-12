Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.40 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 4000295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,494,721.92. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $3,349,083.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,178,789.20. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,154,820 shares of company stock valued at $195,106,438.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 445.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

