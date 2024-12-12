Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Update

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROE. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ROE traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 7,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

