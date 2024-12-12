AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.20%.

AstroNova Stock Down 4.2 %

ALOT stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.61. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

