Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Astrotech Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.20. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 945.17%.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

