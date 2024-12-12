Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $274.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of -180.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.56 and a 200-day moving average of $185.20. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $287.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,311,658.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,584.40. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,642 shares of company stock valued at $56,073,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

