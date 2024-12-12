Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 774,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,080,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

AUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,947,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,633.56. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 in the last three months. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,002 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

