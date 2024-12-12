Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 20973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.11.

About Autins Group

(Get Free Report)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.