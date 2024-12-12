AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,753.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,339.25.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,344.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3,057.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,510.00 and a 1-year high of $3,416.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 155.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 48.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

