Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBWTF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 1,122,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,401. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

