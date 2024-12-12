Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
CBWTF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 1,122,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,401. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
