Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Purchases $199,545.36 in Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,545.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,895.36. This represents a 36.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVDL opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $994.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The company’s revenue was up 624.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,109,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

