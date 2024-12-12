Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Avantium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVTXF opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. Avantium has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48.

Get Avantium alerts:

About Avantium

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.