Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.04, but opened at $89.22. Baidu shares last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 666,605 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Baidu Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after buying an additional 1,753,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12,065.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $42,748,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,272,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,587,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

