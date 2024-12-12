Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDUGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.04, but opened at $89.22. Baidu shares last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 666,605 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Baidu Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after buying an additional 1,753,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12,065.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $42,748,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,272,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,587,000.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

