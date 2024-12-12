Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

