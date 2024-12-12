Bancor Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $107.63 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00006324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101,507.72 or 1.00109002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00007967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00012470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 119,484,229 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 119,481,879.08376835. The last known price of Bancor is 0.892949 USD and is up 12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $21,485,481.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

