Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $568,758.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,413.28. This represents a 32.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 545 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.11 per share, with a total value of $27,309.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

