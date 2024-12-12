Bank of America Downgrades MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

MTG stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 154.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 153.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 244,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 148,494 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 879,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

