Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.06 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,088,345,979.30. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 55,223,897 shares of company stock worth $2,232,505,985 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Bank of America by 237.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 36,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after buying an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Bank of America by 125.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 583,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

