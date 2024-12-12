Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.88.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $297.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.42 and a 200 day moving average of $268.98. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 1.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,849 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

