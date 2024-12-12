Barclays PLC Has $75.14 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $75,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

VICI stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.