Barclays PLC Has $89.64 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barclays PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,448 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.37% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $89,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.