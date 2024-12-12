Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,670 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $69,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dover by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $201.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.18.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.