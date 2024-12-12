Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $102,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $201.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

