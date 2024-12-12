Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,255 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $82,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

