Barclays Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,798.50. This represents a 38.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

