Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $451,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.35.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $233.77 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.42. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

