Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 21.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.15.

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $343.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.87 and a 200-day moving average of $229.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

