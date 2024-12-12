Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 303,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,250.02. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,076,540. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

